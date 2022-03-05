‘The comeback kids’: Denmark-Olar High plays for state title

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a heartbreaking end to an incredible season for the girls’ basketball team at Denmark-Olar High School.

They made it to the state championship and played for the title on Friday. It was a close game. They lost by 15 points, but there is still plenty to celebrate.

Four years ago, the seniors went 1-19. Now, they’ve started at the bottom and made it to the top. The community came out for this historic game.

It was standing room only at the USC Aiken Convocation Center.

“This is really big for our community,” said Terrance Jones, head coach.

Busloads of fans unloaded to see their team compete for their first state title.

Anthony Sander, fan said: “That’s Denmark-Olar. The town supports our student-athletes, and they come out full force.”

They’re calling themselves ‘the comeback kids’.

Jones said: “It’s big for our seniors. They were here when we were 1-19, and now, we’re here for the state championship game.”

For 4th-year head coach Jones, it’s been a rollercoaster ride.

“It’s been an amazing journey. I started as a rec league coach, then as an assistant at a few other schools, and I finally got my opportunity to become a head coach. I’m just making the most out of it,” he said.

And the community is backing him up.

Sander said: “It means everything. Those girls started 1-19 as a freshman, and they took their lumps, and now it’s time for them to get to the other side of the rainbow.”

