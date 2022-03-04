Advertisement

White House disavows Sen. Graham’s call to ‘take out’ Putin

Biden is considering energy sanctions on Russia. (Source: CNN, Zaporizhzhia NP, Mayor of Energodar, CNN Prima, UNICEF, RTL Netherlands, VTM)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In response to the news of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant on fire after shelling, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham issued several tweets calling for the Russian people to take a stand against Vladimir Putin.

Interpreting the comments as a call for assassination, the White House disavowed the statements Friday.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday that this is “not the position of the United States government.”

Thursday’s tweets from Graham, R-S.C., drew swift pushback from some of the most conservative and liberal members of Congress. Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz called it “an exceptionally bad idea.”

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican who was denounced this week for speaking at an event organized by a white nationalist, said Graham’s tweet was “irresponsible, dangerous & unhinged.” And Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Democrat who has faced criticism over comments about Israel, also questioned the tweets.

LEMON AID | Ga. kids start community lemonade stand to help refugees in Ukraine

“That is not the position of the United States government and certainly not a statement you’d hear come from the mouth of anybody working in this administration,” she said.

Graham was unbowed in a Fox News appearance Friday morning, saying that the best way for the fighting to end is to have “an Elliot Ness or Wyatt Earp” in Russia, referring to fabled American law enforcement figures.

“I am convinced this is a one-man problem surrounded by a few people,” Graham said.

Also Friday, Graham introduced a resolution with Democratic Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen that calls for Putin to be held accountable for his actions in Ukraine, including investigations of war crimes.

MORE | What will Russian warfare mean for our region's economy?

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Lindsey Graham (WRDW)
Sen. Lindsey Graham calls for the Russian people to ‘take out’ Vladimir Putin
Augusta Fire Department
Firefighter accused of stealing copper at scene of blaze
Jimmy Buffett
XPR Augusta suspends concert plans over stadium structural issue
Lake Olmstead Stadium, March 4, 2022
Clearer picture emerging on why XPR concerts have stalled
Gas pump gas prices
Gas prices rise 10 cents overnight in Ga., 11 cents in S.C.

Latest News

From left: David Perdue and Brian Kemp
Kemp says he’ll spend millions against Perdue in Ga. primary race
Georgia state Capitol
Ga. Capitol news: Bill would shield farmers from nuisance lawsuits
Catherine Smith McKnight
Recall motion denied against Augusta Commission member
Sen. Lindsey Graham (WRDW)
Sen. Lindsey Graham calls for the Russian people to ‘take out’ Vladimir Putin