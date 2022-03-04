White House disavows Sen. Graham’s call to ‘take out’ Putin

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In response to the news of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant on fire after shelling, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham issued several tweets calling for the Russian people to take a stand against Vladimir Putin .

Interpreting the comments as a call for assassination, the White House disavowed the statements Friday.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday that this is “not the position of the United States government.”

Is there a Brutus in Russia? Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military?



The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out.



You would be doing your country - and the world - a great service. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 4, 2022

Thursday’s tweets from Graham, R-S.C., drew swift pushback from some of the most conservative and liberal members of Congress. Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz called it “an exceptionally bad idea.”

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican who was denounced this week for speaking at an event organized by a white nationalist, said Graham’s tweet was “irresponsible, dangerous & unhinged.” And Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Democrat who has faced criticism over comments about Israel, also questioned the tweets.

“That is not the position of the United States government and certainly not a statement you’d hear come from the mouth of anybody working in this administration,” she said.

Graham was unbowed in a Fox News appearance Friday morning, saying that the best way for the fighting to end is to have “an Elliot Ness or Wyatt Earp” in Russia, referring to fabled American law enforcement figures.

“I am convinced this is a one-man problem surrounded by a few people,” Graham said.

Also Friday, Graham introduced a resolution with Democratic Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen that calls for Putin to be held accountable for his actions in Ukraine, including investigations of war crimes.

