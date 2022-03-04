Westside, Butler to face off in all-Augusta championship

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Westside boys basketball team advanced to the 2A state championship with a 73-55 win over Northeast-Macon in the semi-finals Friday.

Khalon Hudson led the way for Westside, who jumped out to a 22-12 lead after the first quarter, and took an 18-point lead into the half. The Patriots’ length and athleticism was too much for Northeast.

The Patriots will face the winner of Butler and Woodville-Tompkins, who play later Friday. When asked if he’d like to play region foe Butler in the state championship, Westside head coach Jerry Hunter smiled and said absolutely.

“I think it would be good for the city,” he said.

That’s exactly what they got. Butler used a 22-1 run in the second and third quarters to beat Woodville-Tompkins 66-45.

The Bulldogs are headed to their second state championship under head coach Cervantes Boddy. The first came in Boddy’s first season as head coach, more than a decade ago.

Butler and Westside will meet for the fourth time this season. The Bulldogs took the first two, while Westside won the region championship on Butler’s own floor. Boddy said that’s exactly the shot in the arm the Bulldogs needed.

“It just made us work harder. Sometimes you need that wake up call,” he said. “Everything worked out how it’s supposed to.”

The two will meet for the 2A state championship Thursday at 3 p.m.

