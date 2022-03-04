Small fires slow traffic along I-20 in Aiken County

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews on Friday afternoon were dealing with a series of small vegetation fires along Interstate 20 just inside South Carolina.

The fires were reported shortly before 4 p.m. and were between mile markers 1 and 4 in the North Augusta area.

The fires were slowing down eastbound traffic, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

It happened after a busy day in the area for firefighters.

On Thursday, crews responded to:

A quickly moving brush fire in the afternoon just outside the North Augusta city limits at Richland Road and Old Sudlow Lake Road. Homes were threatened by the fire, but crews got it under control.

A fire around 4:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Four Notch Road in Aiken County. That fire was burning brush and other materials, taking the efforts of multiple agencies.

A brush fire reported just before 4:45 p.m. in the 200 block of Sudlow Lane in Graniteville. Structures were possible threatened, including a shed, according to dispatchers.

Flames in the 3400 block of Thames Place in Augusta. Dispatch records showed the fire was reported just before 3 p.m. as an outdoor fire, but had been classified as a structure fire a few minutes later.

