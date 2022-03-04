S.C. Senate approves workers Juneteenth, Confederate Memorial Day choice

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new bill to make Juneteenth a state holiday just passed through the South Carolina Senate and is headed to the State House.

Although it would technically become the 14th holiday if passed, this would still only amount to 13 paid days off for state employees.

Before the first day of January, employees may select, in writing, on a form provided by their employer, one of the following holiday leave: Confederate Memorial Day, Juneteenth, or a day of their choice.

So, in this bill, Juneteenth is splitting the spotlight with Confederate Memorial Day.

“Confederate Memorial Day is still one of the 13th holidays that South Carolina recognizes we’ve just added Juneteenth with this,” said Sen. Shane Massey, District 25, S.C.

Despite previous reports, the state would no longer recognize Confederate Memorial Day on May 10, Massey says it’s here to stay.

“South Carolina, as a number of states, has long recognized Confederate Memorial Day as a holiday, and we’ve had that on the books for a number of years. We’ll continue to have that day along with lots of other days,” he said.

Allowing state workers to choose when they take the Juneteenth holiday saves South Carolina money from adding an extra holiday, they said.

But the language in the bill--highlighting Confederate Memorial Day as an alternative for a day meant to celebrate the end of slavery is raising eyebrows.

With a unanimous passing vote in the Senate, there’s a high chance it will pass in the House, too.

Massey says it’s all about choice.

“The idea was to ensure that employees have a choice. They can choose which holidays they want to celebrate and not be forced to do something that they don’t like,” said Massey.

