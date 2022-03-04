Peak of burn season, improving habitat and preventing wildfires

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You may have seen images like the one below of a prescribed burn earlier this week at the Savannah River Site.

SRS performed a prescribed burn this past Tuesday. This was the view from I-520 in Augusta. (WRDW)

While not all burns are this big, we do see many this time of year. Travis Sumner, habitat specialist for the National Wild Turkey Federation, says when it comes to burning, “it’s very beneficial, it’s cost efficient, it’s really the best management tool we have”.

March is designated prescribed fire awareness month in South Carolina.

Prescribed fires are great for timber management and improving habitat for wildlife. They also help prevent wildfires. Sumner added, “from a protection stand-point, it’s taking care of hazard reduction, things that could cause a wildfire, fuel on the ground that could lead to a fire getting away”.

The warmer days we’ve seen this week lead to better mixing in the our lower atmosphere which then allows for better smoke dispersion. Sumner said knowing where the smoke it going is key, “we need to know what direction we can burn because there may be a highway, residence, or business that we definitely don’t want to smoke out”.

Burn managers are required to have a fire plan that lists the purpose, objective, weather conditions, topography of land, and many other factors. Weather is a critical part of prescribed burns. Relative humidity, wind speed/direction, temperatures, mixing height, the list of weather variables analyzed before burning is in-depth.

Sumner added, “most landowners are afraid to burn. They’re nervous about the fire, but if you get the proper training it’s the best tool out there for them”. The Georgia Forestry Commission and South Carolina Forestry Commission hold learn to burn classes and certified prescribed fire manager courses throughout the year.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission also has a great fire weather app that you can check out here: SCFC App. The app will list current burns around South Carolina and provide a fire weather forecast based on your location.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.