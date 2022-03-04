Advertisement

Local students dress up for Read Across America book parade

By Will Volk
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
BELVEDERE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The excitement was unreal at Belvedere Elementary School’s reading parade.

Students and staff dressed up as book characters and paraded down the halls.

The school’s librarian is thrilled.

“It’s been three years since they’ve been able to do this kind of stuff and have this kind of excitement in their building,” said Amelia Clark, librarian.

The parade was a fun wrap-up to a week of reading across America activities.

MORE | Aiken County school board holds meeting to clarify calendar issues

“It sparks their interest and love in reading and wanting to know about the different characters and things like that,” she said.

COVID restrictions may have taken away a few parades, but not this one.

Clark says the kids were looking forward to this, and you can see just how much they enjoy it.

“The children have been excited all week for this event, and it’s just nice to be back to some semblance of normalcy in our buildings. Being able to celebrate reading, celebrate them being children again,” said Clark.

