Local realtor goes viral for sharing life story of resilience

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You might have seen her billboard, but we’re getting to know the woman behind the ‘V’.

Venus Morris Griffin is a local realtor going viral for sharing her story.

Griffin is making headlines after her story was told on social media by the popular page ‘Humans of New York.’

All combined, the Instagram posts have over 3 million likes, and that’s after just being posted on Thursday.

We’re sharing her rise to success after she and her family rose above adversity.

“People ask me daily. ‘How do you forgive your ex-husband?” said Griffin.

She learned he molested a family member. She divorced her husband and began to rebuild from the ground up for her kids.

“I don’t know what our future looks like, but I’m your mother, and I’ll do everything I can to take care of you. We’re not going to go down,” she said.

And she kept her promise. Over the years, a single letter began to rise over Augusta. Venus attributes her success not only to her drive but also to her faith in God. She calls what she and her kids went through “her cross to carry.”

“We have the tools to be successful independently. What I hope to do, is help other women especially know that with hard work, God, and determination, you can get through anything,” she said.

Griffin began speaking at conferences and on podcasts to share her story and help other women. She’s also getting ready to publish her book ‘Validated.’

It’s what ultimately landed her on the radar of Brandon Stanton, the one behind Humans of New York. To read the incredible amount of detail and work that went into Griffin’s story, visit https://www.humansofnewyork.com/

