Local high school senior earns national DECA honor

Strom Thurmond Career and Technology Center senior Kayla Hall has been awarded the national 2022 DECA Emerging Leader Honor Award.

“This national award is highly competitive, and the committee could not have selected a more deserving candidate than Kayla,” stated DECA adviser Lisa Skinner. “Kayla has remained an exceptional leader in our DECA chapter, school, and community. I am confident that she will continue to apply her skills to take on and tackle tremendous challenges after graduation.”

This award recognizes a student studying marketing, finance, hospitality or management for being an academically prepared, community-oriented, professionally responsible and experienced leader.

The award recipient must be an active DECA member in their senior year of high school with a cumulative grade point average of 3.2 or higher for each of their high school semesters.

Strom Thurmond Career and Technology Center Director Dr. Alan E. Gray sated: “It is clear that Kayla continues to embrace opportunities allowing for engagement, empowerment, and enrichment. We are immensely proud of her and all of our students participating in DECA this year.”

