Advertisement

Kids in Cumming start community lemonade stand to help refugees in Ukraine

Credit: Jamie Kelly
Credit: Jamie Kelly(Credit: Jamie Kelly)
By Adam Murphy
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There is something refreshing about what’s going on at the corner of Summerwood and Rolling Hills. Spring has sprung and so has a beautiful idea.

7-year-old Claire Kelly and a bunch of her friends set up a lemonade stand to raise some money.

“Usually, we keep the money to get more supplies, but today it was just for Ukraine,” Kelly said.

They decided to donate every penny to World Central Kitchen.  A non-profit dedicated to feeding refugees in Ukraine.

“In my head I was like $20 for one glass.  I can’t believe we actually made this much for Ukraine,” 10-year-old Ryan Kelly.

The kids raised over $600 in a matter of hours.  And even found someone to match that amount raising their total to over $1,000.

“The lesson we can learn is that each person has something to give and whether that’s giving of their talents or giving of their time or giving financially each person can contribute and make the world better and I think that’s an important lesson we teach to our children,” parent Kyla McDonough said.

And while they did make it rain in Ukraine, here at home the sun is shining brightly on them.  A simple act of kindness that has taught us all a lesson.

“I’m so happy we will be able to make this much money for Ukraine,” Kelly said.

Caption

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Lindsey Graham (WRDW)
Sen. Lindsey Graham calls for the Russian people to ‘take out’ Vladimir Putin
Augusta Fire Department
Firefighter accused of stealing copper at scene of blaze
Jimmy Buffett
XPR Augusta suspends concert plans over stadium structural issue
Lake Olmstead Stadium, March 4, 2022
Clearer picture emerging on why XPR concerts have stalled
Gas pump gas prices
Gas prices rise 10 cents overnight in Ga., 11 cents in S.C.

Latest News

Westside, Butler to face off in all-Augusta championship
Westside, Butler to face off in all-Augusta championship
First Friday Augusta
Augusta’s First Friday celebrations make a return after 2 years
Large events make a comeback after two years
Large events make a comeback after two years
COVID
First known local COVID patient looks back on 2020
Marking 2 years in the pandemic
Marking 2 years in the pandemic