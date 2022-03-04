Kids in Cumming start community lemonade stand to help refugees in Ukraine

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There is something refreshing about what’s going on at the corner of Summerwood and Rolling Hills. Spring has sprung and so has a beautiful idea.

7-year-old Claire Kelly and a bunch of her friends set up a lemonade stand to raise some money.

“Usually, we keep the money to get more supplies, but today it was just for Ukraine,” Kelly said.

They decided to donate every penny to World Central Kitchen. A non-profit dedicated to feeding refugees in Ukraine.

“In my head I was like $20 for one glass. I can’t believe we actually made this much for Ukraine,” 10-year-old Ryan Kelly.

The kids raised over $600 in a matter of hours. And even found someone to match that amount raising their total to over $1,000.

“The lesson we can learn is that each person has something to give and whether that’s giving of their talents or giving of their time or giving financially each person can contribute and make the world better and I think that’s an important lesson we teach to our children,” parent Kyla McDonough said.

And while they did make it rain in Ukraine, here at home the sun is shining brightly on them. A simple act of kindness that has taught us all a lesson.

“I’m so happy we will be able to make this much money for Ukraine,” Kelly said.

