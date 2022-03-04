Gas prices rise 10 cents overnight in Ga., 11 cents in S.C.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As Russia’s warfare escalates in Ukraine, gas prices keep rising across the U.S. and the two-state region.

In fact, the average price of gasoline rose a dime overnight in Georgia, according to AAA.

The average price Friday in Georgia is $3.70 per gallon, up from $3.60 Thursday, according to AAA. The price was $3.46 a week ago and $3.24 a month ago. In Augusta, the average price on Friday is $3.74, up from $3.68 Thursday and $3.57 a week ago.

Across the Savannah River, gas prices are averaging $3.69 per gallon on Friday, up from $3.58 Thursday and $3.43 a week ago. In Aiken and Edgefield counties, the average on Friday is $3.72, up from $3.64 Thursday and $3.49 a week ago.

It could be worse: In San Francisco, the average is $5 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Cars line up on March 4, 2022, to fill up at Costco in Augusta. (WRDW)

“San Francisco just made history as the first-ever U.S. city to reach an average of $5 gas,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “And unfortunately, this record is likely just the beginning of a larger trend of price spikes to come to California and the entire country.”

The rising prices are a sign of uncertainty that oil supplies from Russia — the world’s second-largest oil producer — could be stifled or shunned by the West after the country invaded neighboring Ukraine.

President Joe Biden has been reluctant to curb Russian oil shipments to the U.S. or impose sanctions that would reduce supply. But the White House says all tools remain on the table.

MORE COVERAGE:

Many lawmakers sympathetic to Ukraine, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, are calling for action.

Pelosi, D-Calif., said she supports banning Russian oil imports to the U.S.

“I’m all for that,” Pelosi said. “Ban it.”

The 31 member countries of the International Energy Agency agreed Tuesday to release 60 million barrels of oil from their strategic reserves — half from the U.S. — to ease concerns.

And White House Press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden is considering “additional steps” to shore up oil.

But still, prices are rising at the pump.

AAA spokesman Andrew Gross says they’re “a grim reminder that events on the far side of the globe can have a ripple effect for American consumers.”

De Haan predicts we’ll see “little to no relief anytime soon.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.