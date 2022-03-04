Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clear skies this morning. Lows will drop to the mid 40s by early Friday as a backdoor cold front moves through the region. Winds will be light and variable.

A backdoor cold front arrives today, which will likely create a decent temperature divide across the CSRA. No rain is expected with the front today, but highs will be in the upper 60s north of I-20, while areas south of I-20 could hit the low to mid 70s. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-12 mph.

The weekend looks dry and warm! Morning lows Saturday will be in the mid 40s. Highs Saturday are expected to reach the mid to low 80s as winds turn out of the southeast between 5-12 mph.

Sunday morning lows will be in the mid-50s. Afternoon highs will be above average in the mid-80s!

We look to stay dry and warm Monday with highs in the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. A cold front will bring showers and storms to the region on Tuesday. Highs will be down to the mid 70s by Tuesday and upper 60s by Wednesday.

