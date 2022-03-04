Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Nice evening ahead with temperatures in the 60s and 50s after sunset through midnight. Skies will turn more cloudy overnight. Lows will be dropping to the upper 40s and low 50s by early Saturday. Winds will be light out of the east between 3-5 mph.

The weekend looks dry and warm! Morning lows Saturday will be near 50. Highs Saturday afternoon are expected to reach the mid to low 80s as winds turn out of the southeast between 5-10 mph.

Sunday morning lows will be in the mid-50s. Afternoon highs will challenge record will be above average in the mid to upper 80s! Winds will be out of the south-southwest between 5-12 mph.

We look to stay dry and warm Monday with highs in the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. It will be breezy Monday with winds out of the southwest between 10-15 mph.

A cold front will bring isolated/scattered showers and storms to the region on Tuesday. Highs will be down to the mid 70s by Tuesday. Winds will be out of the west/northwest between 5-10 mph.

Rain chances look a little higher Wednesday. Scattered to widespread showers look possible Wednesday with highs cooler in the upper 60s.

Our pattern looks to stay wet Thursday into Friday with highs below average in the mid 60s. Keep it here for updates the next few days.

