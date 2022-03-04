AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After an up to two-year absence, a range of community events are making a comeback in the CSRA, just in time for spring.

Here’s a look at just a few of the events that are coming up:

Spring markets planned at Fifth Street Marina

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Spring markets at the Fifth Street Marina are planned along the Savannah River from March to May.

Markets are planned from noon to 4 p.m. March 6, 13, 20 and 27, April 24, and May 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29.

Vendors will be present selling their spring items including everything from hair care, jewelry, soaps, children’s toys, crocheted items, wooden items and more.

A food trailer will sell hot food items at the family-friendly event, and there will be music.

Vendors are encouraged to send an email to marketatthemarina@gmail.com to receive an application to set up. The fee is $20 per table.

St. Patrick’s Day parade to make a return in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. - After two years away, the Irish American Heritage Society is pleased to present the 2022 St. Patrick’s Day parade.

It will begin at 2 p.m. March 17 in downtown Augusta.

The parade will feature music and entertainment from Richmond County schools, floats from various CSRA businesses and nonprofits, and the Irish American Heritage Society.

The grand marshal will be Doug Herman Sr., Irish lady will be Beth Real Cibak and Irish family will be the Sean Burke family. The parade chairman is Tyler V. Snead.

Those who wish to participate and submit an entry can visit www.iahsaugusta.com/parade.

Second Saturday Festival set to open in Edgefield

EDGEFIELD, S.C - The Edgefield Market announces that the opening day of the Second Saturday Festival in downtown Edgefield will be March 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m..

Sponsors include SRP Federal Credit Union, Generac, Auto Credit & Sales, 88.3 WAFJ and the Urban Homesteader.

Opening day will play host to the Mutt Strut benefiting the local nonprofit organization Paws N Hooves Rescue. Bring your pup, and the rest of your family. There will be contests, raffles and a parade down Main Street. While you’re there, take some time to shop with vendors, visit the petting zoo and enjoy a snack with one of the great food vendors onsite.

More information can be found at www.theedgefieldmarket.com.

SRP Park to host CSRA Heart Walk

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. - The American Heart Association is inviting the CSRA back to its premier event to boost physical and mental health through healthy habits while supporting the lifesaving mission.

On March 12 at 8 a.m., CSRA Heart Walk participants and teams are invited to SRP Park to celebrate heart and stroke survivors, raise life-saving funds and encourage physical activity.

This year’s Heart Walk, locally sponsored by Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, invites participants to take the first step toward improving their heart health. The event will be led by Dr. Philip Coule, chief medical officer at Augusta University Health.

To register, visit www.CSRAHeartWalk.org . From there, participants can stay up to date on the event and encourage friends and family to join in.

Aiken Art Walk scheduled for next month

AIKEN, S.C. - On April 5, the 11th annual Aiken Art Walk will take place in downtown Aiken.

The event brings together emerging and established visual and performing artists, farmers and artisans, arts organizations, locals and tourists alike.

Visitors can enjoy the musical talents of street side performers and peruse pop-up shops of 40 gifted artisans. Downtown shops will be open late, and admission is free.

Artists who want to participate can call 803-293-7846 or visit www.cityofaikensc.gov/aikenartwalk.

The event is sponsored by the Aiken Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Department, the Aiken Arts Commission, and the Aiken Downtown Development Association.

Monthly farmers markets planned in Laney Walker, south Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The city of Augusta has teamed up with local organizations to host monthly farmers’ markets.

These events will provide fresh produce from local farmers and gardeners while creating a vibrant space for community engagement.

The spring reopening of the Laney Walker farmers’ market will be from 4:30-7 p.m. April 1 at 850 Laney Walker Blvd. The market will be held every first Friday of the month. This market is sponsored by the city of Augusta, the American Heart Association and Augusta Locally Grown.

On April 20, the city will partner with Growing Augusta: Arts, Agriculture & Agency to establish the south Augusta farmers’ market. This event will be from 4-6:30 p.m. at the Henry H. Brigham Community Center, 2463 Golden Camp Road. This market will be open every third Wednesday of each month and will include health screenings, voter registration/education, a petting zoo, cooking demos and a walking club.

For more information, call 706-821-1797.

Kids invited to participate in Easter egg hunt

AIKEN, S.C. - The city of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department will hold its annual community Easter egg hunt on April 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It will be at Perry Memorial Park, 720 Abbeville Avenue NE.

The free scheduled egg hunts are as follows:

Therapeutic 30, for a child who may require accommodations to participate, 11-11:30 a.m.

1- to 2-year-olds, 11-11:30 a.m.

3- to 4-year-olds, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

5- to 6-year-olds, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

7- to 8-year-olds, 12:30-1 p.m.

9- to 10-year-olds, 12:30-1 p.m.

City of Aiken to offer summer camp for kids

AIKEN, S.C. - The city of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department will offer 10 sessions of summer day camp at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road, from June 6 to Aug. 12.

Camp hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a 30-minute early drop-off and late pickup period available.

It’s for children ages 5-12, and the cost is $100 per child weekly, or $80 for a four-day camp week offered July 5-8.

Campers will create arts and crafts, exercise, interact with special guests, experience field trips, conduct science experiments, swim at the city pool and more.

Call 803-642-7631 or visit the City of Aiken Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Facebook page for more information.

