Clearer picture emerging on why XPR concerts have stalled

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re getting a better idea of what type of problem might be presenting a snag for the plans to put on a series of concerts at a renovated Lake Olmstead Stadium during Masters Week.

A statement from C4 Live said Thursday it had temporarily suspended event production for the XPR Augusta concerts after encountering a potential structural issue earlier this week.

The company clarified on Friday that the structural problem is not with the stadium but with the grounds.

“The grounds may require significant reinforcement,” a spokeswoman told News 12 on Friday.

“We have temporarily suspended event production after a potential structural issue was encountered on the stadium grounds earlier this week,” C4 said. “Our production team is coordinating with technical experts to determine the full scope of the issue. We expect to have more information about this issue very soon, and we will share any updates as they are available.”

Lake Olmstead Stadium, March 4, 2022 (WRDW)

The XPR Augusta concert series and XPR Fan Fest lifestyle festival have been planned for Masters Week, April 2-9, as the first in a yearlong series of events at the newly revitalized stadium.

Jimmy Buffett was the latest headliner to be added to the XPR Augusta lineup after country music stars Blake Shelton and Tim McGraw were confirmed, with Pitbull and Nelly as opening acts.

Brandon Garrett, commissioner for District 8 said: “It’s just part of the growing pains of trying to revitalize an existing property. You’re talking about an issue with the grounds. They’re trying to set up a stage, and the stage is sinking, so obviously they had to stop.”

By the looks of it, there’s still a lot to do, and time is running out.

“I was looking forward to a new event during Masters, so to hear this news was very disappointing,” he said.

XPR Fan Fest has been touted as a daytime entertainment destination for visitors and local residents featuring gourmet dining, plus interactive, golf-inspired brand experiences from top lifestyle brands.

Garrett says he hopes it can be turned around.

“Hopefully, they are able to address what the issue is. This is just one of those turn of events where you’re trying to utilize an older property, and the stage that is being set up is bigger than anything that has ever been there,” said Garrett.

If they have to cancel, organizers are prepared to refund everyone who’s already bought tickets.

