Advertisement

Biden to announce Siemens investment, planned factory jobs

With supply chains squeezed after the COVID-19 outbreak, Biden is arguing that the return of...
With supply chains squeezed after the COVID-19 outbreak, Biden is arguing that the return of factory jobs to the U.S. will help eliminate knots in the supply chain and keep inflation low.
By JOSH BOAK
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 6:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - President Joe Biden has been pushing for more U.S. factory jobs — and he’ll be joined Friday by the CEO of technology company Siemens USA to announce a $54 million investment in producing equipment for the electrical infrastructure.

The investment will lead to 300 additional jobs at locations that include California and Texas, according to senior Biden administration officials who insisted on anonymity to preview the event on the White House campus. Siemens USA CEO Barbara Humpton is among several manufacturing executives who’ve met with Biden in recent weeks to discuss their expansion plans.

The White House previously highlighted plans by Intel to open a $20 billion plant in Ohio and General Motors committing $7 billion to create 4,000 jobs for making electric vehicles in Michigan.

America is facing decades-high inflation. (Source: Senate TV/CNN/Pool)

The U.S. has about 12.6 million manufacturing jobs, about 200,000 jobs shy of pre-coronavirus pandemic levels. Past presidents have pledged a factory boom, yet the economy had roughly 17.3 million manufacturing jobs toward the start of 2000 when outsourcing to China and other countries accelerated as employers sought to lower their costs.

With supply chains squeezed after the COVID-19 outbreak, Biden is arguing that the return of factory jobs to the U.S. will help eliminate knots in the supply chain and keep inflation low.

The Democratic president on Friday also will announce details on a final rule tied to his “Made in America” executive order from January of last year. The rule will require that companies providing goods to the federal government have 75% of their product content made domestically to qualify by 2029. That’s up from the prior level of 55%.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Lindsey Graham calls for the assassination of Vladimir Putin.
Sen. Lindsey Graham calls for the Russian people to ‘take out’ Vladimir Putin
Adam Harvey was last seen around 3 p.m. Sept. 11, according to deputies (Abbeville County...
Deputies locate remains of Adam Harvey in McCormick County
Jimmy Buffett
XPR Augusta plans suspended over structural issue at stadium
Richmond County school bus
Caught on camera: Bullying incident at Hephzibah Middle School
Smoke can be seen in the background from a vegetation fire that threatened home on Richland and...
Crews battle range of fires in Aiken, Richmond counties

Latest News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned of the dangers of war near nuclear plants.
Zelenskyy warns of attacks on nuclear facilities
Even though the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is of a different design than Chernobyl and is...
EXPLAINER: The danger of Russia’s strike on a nuclear plant
Flares light up Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant amid a Russian attack.
RAW: Flares seen near Ukrainian nuclear plant amid attack
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring...
Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant, no radiation released