Advertisement

Augusta vigil to show solidarity for Ukrainians under assault

Thinking of Ukraine
Thinking of Ukraine(Gray)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local groups plan a vigil in solidarity for the people of Ukraine, who are enduring an invasion forces from by neighboring Russia.

Members of the Interfaith Fellowship of Augusta, Progressive Religious Coalition and members of Central Savannah River Area Peace Alliance are calling for peace in Ukraine.

LEMON AID | Ga. kids start community lemonade stand to help refugees in Ukraine

“With the Love at the heart of all our traditions and organizations, we call for an immediate ceasefire, a withdrawal of the Russian military from Ukraine and a commitment to resolving differences between the two states peacefully,” the groups said in a statement.

The vigil will be from 4:30-6 p.m. Monday at Walton Way Extension and Jackson Road. Organizers have prepared signs with messages such as “Love your Neighbor,” “Side with Love” and “War Is Not the Answer.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Lindsey Graham (WRDW)
Sen. Lindsey Graham calls for the Russian people to ‘take out’ Vladimir Putin
Augusta Fire Department
Firefighter accused of stealing copper at scene of blaze
Jimmy Buffett
XPR Augusta suspends concert plans over stadium structural issue
Lake Olmstead Stadium, March 4, 2022
Clearer picture emerging on why XPR concerts have stalled
Gas pump gas prices
Gas prices rise 10 cents overnight in Ga., 11 cents in S.C.

Latest News

Westside, Butler to face off in all-Augusta championship
Westside, Butler to face off in all-Augusta championship
First Friday Augusta
Augusta’s First Friday celebrations make a return after 2 years
Large events make a comeback after two years
Large events make a comeback after two years
COVID
First known local COVID patient looks back on 2020
Marking 2 years in the pandemic
Marking 2 years in the pandemic