Augusta vigil to show solidarity for Ukrainians under assault

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local groups plan a vigil in solidarity for the people of Ukraine, who are enduring an invasion forces from by neighboring Russia.

Members of the Interfaith Fellowship of Augusta, Progressive Religious Coalition and members of Central Savannah River Area Peace Alliance are calling for peace in Ukraine.

“With the Love at the heart of all our traditions and organizations, we call for an immediate ceasefire, a withdrawal of the Russian military from Ukraine and a commitment to resolving differences between the two states peacefully,” the groups said in a statement.

The vigil will be from 4:30-6 p.m. Monday at Walton Way Extension and Jackson Road. Organizers have prepared signs with messages such as “Love your Neighbor,” “Side with Love” and “War Is Not the Answer.

