Advertisement

S.C. State House news: Bill calls for cuts in income tax rate, refunds

Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 2:49 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Everybody who files an income tax return in South Carolina would get a rebate check of at least $100 in a bill being considered by the state Senate.

That includes the more than 1 million people who pay no state income tax.

MORE | S.C. governor calls for pay raises for law enforcement officers

The rebates make up about half of a $2 billion package. A subcommittee sent the bill to the full Senate Finance Committee on Thursday.

The measure also would cut the top income tax rate from 7% to 5.7%.

The Senate proposal doubles the money put into tax cuts by the House, which unanimously passed its own tax package without a rebate last week.

Two lawmakers stall abortion bills through walkout

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Two South Carolina lawmakers have managed to delay two abortion-related bills by simply leaving the room.

Senate Minority Leader Brad Hutto told lawmakers on the Senate Medical Affairs committee Thursday that he would make his exit if the panel tried to take up the bills.

One measure would ban all abortions in the state if the U.S. Supreme Court allows it.

Another would require doctors to tell women receiving drug-induced abortions about a controversial way to possibly halt the abortion process.

The Thursday departure by Hutto and Sen. Sandy Senn left the Senate Medical Affairs committee without a majority of members present.

Measure moves forward on breakup of health agency

COLUMBIA, S.C. - South Carolina senators are set to consider a proposal to break up the state’s main health and environmental agency.

The Senate Medical Affairs committee voted Thursday to send the bill that would split up the Department of Health and Environmental Control to the Senate floor.

The bill backed by Sen. Harvey Peeler would group the state’s public health and mental health responsibilities under a new Department of Behavioral and Public Health.

The proposal would also create a new Department of Environmental Services.

State officials have said for years that the nearly 4,000-employee Department of Health and Environmental Control has grown too powerful and unwieldly.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Lindsey Graham (WRDW)
Sen. Lindsey Graham calls for the Russian people to ‘take out’ Vladimir Putin
Augusta Fire Department
Firefighter accused of stealing copper at scene of blaze
Jimmy Buffett
XPR Augusta suspends concert plans over stadium structural issue
Lake Olmstead Stadium, March 4, 2022
Clearer picture emerging on why XPR concerts have stalled
Gas pump gas prices
Gas prices rise 10 cents overnight in Ga., 11 cents in S.C.

Latest News

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks about a Senate resolution calling for accountability for...
White House disavows Sen. Graham’s call to ‘take out’ Putin
From left: David Perdue and Brian Kemp
Kemp says he’ll spend millions against Perdue in Ga. primary race
Georgia state Capitol
Ga. Capitol news: Bill would shield farmers from nuisance lawsuits
Catherine Smith McKnight
Recall motion denied against Augusta Commission member
Sen. Lindsey Graham (WRDW)
Sen. Lindsey Graham calls for the Russian people to ‘take out’ Vladimir Putin