S.C. State House news: Bill calls for cuts in income tax rate, refunds

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Everybody who files an income tax return in South Carolina would get a rebate check of at least $100 in a bill being considered by the state Senate.

That includes the more than 1 million people who pay no state income tax.

The rebates make up about half of a $2 billion package. A subcommittee sent the bill to the full Senate Finance Committee on Thursday.

The measure also would cut the top income tax rate from 7% to 5.7%.

The Senate proposal doubles the money put into tax cuts by the House, which unanimously passed its own tax package without a rebate last week.

Two lawmakers stall abortion bills through walkout

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Two South Carolina lawmakers have managed to delay two abortion-related bills by simply leaving the room.

Senate Minority Leader Brad Hutto told lawmakers on the Senate Medical Affairs committee Thursday that he would make his exit if the panel tried to take up the bills.

One measure would ban all abortions in the state if the U.S. Supreme Court allows it.

Another would require doctors to tell women receiving drug-induced abortions about a controversial way to possibly halt the abortion process.

The Thursday departure by Hutto and Sen. Sandy Senn left the Senate Medical Affairs committee without a majority of members present.

Measure moves forward on breakup of health agency

COLUMBIA, S.C. - South Carolina senators are set to consider a proposal to break up the state’s main health and environmental agency.

The Senate Medical Affairs committee voted Thursday to send the bill that would split up the Department of Health and Environmental Control to the Senate floor.

The bill backed by Sen. Harvey Peeler would group the state’s public health and mental health responsibilities under a new Department of Behavioral and Public Health.

The proposal would also create a new Department of Environmental Services.

State officials have said for years that the nearly 4,000-employee Department of Health and Environmental Control has grown too powerful and unwieldly.

