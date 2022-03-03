S.C. governor calls for pay raises for law enforcement officers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster praised the state’s law enforcement officers Thursday morning but said their wages are inadequate.

McMaster and state lawmakers announced a plan to increase law enforcement officer pay that would put South Carolina ahead of Georgia and North Carolina at a Thursday morning news conference.

He said results of a six-week study by the state’s Department of Administration found that in many cases, salaries were not commensurate with officers’ expertise and performance.

The study found the state’s entry-level law enforcement jobs pay about $40,000 per year, Department of Administration Executive Director Marsha Adams said, which is in stark contrast to the average private-sector worker, whose salary increased in December to about $56,900 per year.

“And it’s important to note that these [private sector] positions do not have the inherent risk that you have with law enforcement officer positions,” Adams said.

McMaster said that the state must rectify that salary shortfall.

The first recommendation included an increase for Class One law enforcement officers’ base pay to $43,500.

They also called for a 5% raise for Class One law enforcement officers with years of experience or to increase their salary to the new $43,500 base, whichever is higher.

In six state agencies in which the base pay is already above $43,500, there are 73 officers who will not receive the increase.

The study also analyzed pay for four specific state agencies -- the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the Department of Public Safety, the Department of Natural Resources and the Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services -- and compared them to state pay in Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina, Kentucky and Tennessee.

From those comparisons, the group recommended increasing their starting salaries:

South Carolina

state agency Current

starting pay Proposed

starting pay South Carolina Law Enforcement Division $38,000 $50,500 Department of Public Safety $44,075 $48,000 Department of Natural Resources $39,000 $46,500 Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services $41,000 $44,500

“These increases represent anywhere from almost 10% to 33% increases at these individual agencies for entry-level law enforcement officers,” Adams said.

Current officers would likewise receive a 5% raise or an increase to the new base pay, whichever is higher, she said.

The proposed plan would cost $17.9 million annually and affects 2,376 Class One law enforcement positions, Adams said.

SC faces ‘triple threat’ for law enforcement staffing

Adams said what they saw when they looked at the study’s results is a “clear staffing crisis in law enforcement positions across state agencies.” She said the statewide vacancy rate is 18%, but that it increases to 30% when you look at entry-level positions.

Adams cited what the Police Executive Research Forum calls “a triple threat.” First, there are far fewer applicants for law enforcement positions, a drop of 25% since fiscal year 2018.

“The second part of that threat is we have more officers leaving employment before retirement over the last four fiscal years on average,” she said.

The third part is an increase in retirements for those who are eligible, she said, noting that more than 16% of the state’s law enforcement officers are either already eligible to retire or will become eligible within the next five years.

A big part of the reason for the drop in applicants, Adams said, lies in salaries.

She said state law enforcement salaries are not competitive with local law enforcement, citing the average starting pay in the six largest labor markets at $43,477.

“Some are even higher than that,” she said. “For example, the city of Greenville just recently raised its minimum starting salary to $47,515. And that’s what we’re competing against.”

The recommended raises have been included in the House Ways and Means Committee budget proposal.

