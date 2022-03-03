Rides, food, and games return to the Aiken fairgrounds this week

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Reithoffer Shows bring back all of your favorite fair rides, food, and games are back at this year’s Aiken Fest.

The festival will run from March 3 through March 13 at the Western Carolina State Fairgrounds, at 561 May Royal Drive, in Aiken.

There will be approximately 20 classic rides like Vertigo, Full Tilt, Starship and the popular Himilaya, and feature its newest ride, The Beast. There will also be several children’s rides, food vendors, and games.

As for safety, festival staff will encourage visitors to wear masks and social distance. Guests’ temperatures may be checked upon entrance.

TICKET INFORMATION

· Gate entrance with no rides: $5 (children 5 years and younger free)

· Unlimited rides (includes gate admission): $20 on weekdays, and $25 on weekends

· There will be ticket stands inside for individual ride purchases.

· Gates open at 5 p.m. on weekdays and 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Closing time will be crowd dependent.

For more information and to purchase tickets online for Aiken Fest, you can go to AikenFestival.com.

