New details revealed on shooting that injured Ga. police officer

ATLANTA (WGCL/CBS46) - The suspect in the shooting of a Clayton County police officer has turned himself in, and authorities have identified the officer who was shot.

Arterio Crumbley, 25, turned himself in at the Clayton County Jail on Wednesday night.

Crumbley is suspected of robbing a convenience store customer, shooting him, and then shooting the responding officer, identified as 32-year-old Ryan Richey.

Richey was shot in the abdomen. He underwent surgery and has been released from a hospital.

“We believe he interrupted a robbery in progress,” said Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts. “I do know our officer apparently arrived as the victim and the suspect was running through the parking lot and that’s where contact was made,” Roberts said.

Police units from the Clayton County Police Department parked outside the Atlanta Medical Center for much of Wednesday evening.

A social media search shows Richey served in the United States Marine Corps before joining the Clayton County Police Department.

For much of Wednesday afternoon, investigators blocked off the scene near the 5400 block of Riverdale Road as they searched for the suspect.

The neighborhood store’s clerk, who wants to go by his first name of Paplo, knows most people in his community. That includes the accused suspect in the video. Crumbley is no stranger to the convenience store employee.

“I know everybody. The boy also comes here from the neighborhood all the time, standing outside. He comes in to talk to me always saying, ‘Hi, Paplo. How are you, do you need anything?’” Paplo continues, “I say, ‘No, it’s fine, everything is fine.”

Detectives describe Crumbley as the man who shot a customer and officer just before 2 p.m.

The security footage shows the suspected gunman grabbing cash from an unsuspecting victim.

“People are talking about like $500,” Paplo said.

The clip shows the suspect running out of the store as a customer chases him.

Additional surveillance reveals the alleged shooter took off in the direction toward the residential area behind the shopping center. It appeared he also held the gun in his pants.

Tactical teams focused on an area behind the food mart for hours but later learned Crumbley was long gone.

