Advertisement

More local stops announced for Braves’ World Series trophy tour

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman holds the trophy as he and his teammates arrive at...
Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman holds the trophy as he and his teammates arrive at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as they return home after defeating the Houston Astros to win baseball's World Series, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(AP)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 1:47 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - More local stops have been added to the Atlanta Braves’ tour of the 2021 World Series Trophy, the team announced Thursday.

Waynesboro and Aiken are newest stops to be announced, joining a list that also includes Evans, Thomson and North Augusta.

MORE | Rides, food, and games return to the Aiken fairgrounds this week

The “World Champions Trophy Tour Presented by Truist” will travel throughout Braves Country, featuring locations in Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi, South Carolina and North Carolina.

Here’s the local schedule:

  • March 23: Waynesboro Chamber of Commerce, downtown, 4 p.m.
  • April 5: Evans Towne Center Park in Evans, 6 p.m.
  • April 19: Academy Sports + Outdoors, 321 Fabian Drive, 4 p.m.
  • April 21: Historic Thomson Depot in Thomson, 5 p.m.
  • April 22: Augusta GreenJackets opening homestand at SRP Park in North Augusta, 6 p.m. (game ticket required).

Stops will include the opportunity for fans to take photos with the trophy, as well as programming by the Braves entertainment teams, alumni and more.

“We felt the tremendous support of Braves Country throughout the season and particularly in the postseason, and we are taking this championship on the road to fans across the Southeast so that they can share in the joy and celebration of this historic victory,” said Derek Schiller, president and CEO of the Atlanta Braves.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Lindsey Graham (WRDW)
Sen. Lindsey Graham calls for the Russian people to ‘take out’ Vladimir Putin
Jimmy Buffett
XPR Augusta suspends concert plans over stadium structural issue
Adam Harvey was last seen around 3 p.m. Sept. 11, according to deputies (Abbeville County...
Deputies locate remains of Adam Harvey in McCormick County
Richmond County school bus
Caught on camera: Bullying incident at Hephzibah Middle School
Augusta Fire Department
Firefighter accused of stealing copper at scene of blaze

Latest News

Denmark-Olar
‘The comeback kids’: Denmark-Olar High plays for state title
Westside's Jalexs Ewing dunks over the defender as Westside advances to the GHSA 2A state...
Westside boys basketball team advances to state championship
Jerry Hunter looks on as his Westside Patriots beat down Early County in the GHSA 2A...
GHSA quarterfinal results, Final Four schedule
Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred outside Roger Dean Stadium on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in...
MLB cancels opening day after sides fail to end lockout