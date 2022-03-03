More local stops announced for Braves’ World Series trophy tour

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - More local stops have been added to the Atlanta Braves’ tour of the 2021 World Series Trophy, the team announced Thursday.

Waynesboro and Aiken are newest stops to be announced, joining a list that also includes Evans, Thomson and North Augusta.

The “World Champions Trophy Tour Presented by Truist” will travel throughout Braves Country, featuring locations in Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi, South Carolina and North Carolina.

Here’s the local schedule:

March 23: Waynesboro Chamber of Commerce, downtown, 4 p.m.

April 5: Evans Towne Center Park in Evans, 6 p.m.

April 19: Academy Sports + Outdoors, 321 Fabian Drive, 4 p.m.

April 21: Historic Thomson Depot in Thomson, 5 p.m.

April 22: Augusta GreenJackets opening homestand at SRP Park in North Augusta, 6 p.m. (game ticket required).

Stops will include the opportunity for fans to take photos with the trophy, as well as programming by the Braves entertainment teams, alumni and more.

“We felt the tremendous support of Braves Country throughout the season and particularly in the postseason, and we are taking this championship on the road to fans across the Southeast so that they can share in the joy and celebration of this historic victory,” said Derek Schiller, president and CEO of the Atlanta Braves.

