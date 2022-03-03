Local man reunites with family after 6 months fighting for life

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local couple, both sent to the hospital to be treated for COVID.

Tammy Wood recovered quickly and went home. But her husband, Terry, spent months fighting for his life.

“They told us that if he went on the vent that he wouldn’t come off of it, that he would die on the vent, or I would have to tell them to take him off,” she said.

Terry didn’t want her to make that decision. He stayed off the ventilator, and he told doctors not to revive him even when his oxygen levels got dangerously low.

“I was panicking. I was calling everybody. They were all praying on the phone,” said Tammy.

They kept praying for a miracle. After nearly six months, Terry is back.

“Oh, baby, I’m so glad you’re home,” she said.

All those nights in the hospital, he dreamt of coming home, seeing his dog Danica, and walking on his own.

Terry said: “That’s what kept me going. Six months is a long time to be in a hospital for anything.”

But through that long journey, he never gave up.

“I kept my faith and knew He wasn’t keeping me good for this long without a good outcome,” he said.

After a lot of fighting and praying, it’s the outcome they wanted. Terry Wood is back from his 174-day journey.

Terry says he has significant damage to his lungs, and he doesn’t know how long it’ll take for him to completely recover, but he’s happy to be home.

“Prayer works. Prayer works. Just believe,” he said.

