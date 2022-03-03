Local art gallery holds online auction to raise funds for Ukraine

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new effort to help Ukraine is gaining national attention.

4P Studios: Art Gallery is putting together an art auction, but the deadline to submit work is fast approaching.

“Prayer is good, you know. Well wishes are good, but action is even better,” said Regina Brejda, owner.

4P Studios wants you to get involved and help them spread the word for their online auction for Ukraine.

“Not just Augusta. Regionally, nationally, we’ve got artists from New Jersey submitting stuff. California. So, all over the country. We’ve had 13 people so far sign up, and that was just releasing the call for art yesterday,” she said.

The sky is the limit on what you can create.

“Any artwork: three-dimensional, two-dimensional, mixed media, paintings, photography, sculpture, pottery,” she said.

Inspired by artwork created in the wake of the Russian invasion, local artist Rachel Bingaman had the idea for the auction and is submitting her work, too.

“I’ve been watching online, tons of people posting beautiful paintings and pictures of sunflowers, which is the flower of Ukraine,” she said.

The proceeds will go to the South Carolina based non-profit Water Mission.

The deadline for accepting work is March 5. To submit, email info@4PStudiosArt.com with the subject line: Auction. Provide a picture, dimensions, medium, and starting bid price.

The auction site will be live through GalaBid around St. Patrick’s day and will last three to four days.

“They already have a rapid response team at the Ukrainian border. They’re there right now handing out hot food and just assessing the situation and working with other humanitarian organizations,” said Bingaman.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.