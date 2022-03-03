Advertisement

Lawmakers push for ban on Russian oil and gas imports

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:27 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden is facing calls from lawmakers to sanction Russian energy exports, as the conflict continues to develop in Ukraine.

White House Press secretary Jen Psaki said during an interview Tuesday, President Biden is considering “additional steps” to shore up oil. She noted he does not want to “impact Americans with higher energy and gas prices.”

On Capitol Hill, lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are pressuring the administration to act.

Calling for American Energy Independence, Sen. Roger Marshall (R-K.S.) is sponsoring a bill urging Biden to ban the U.S purchase of Russian oil.

“The number one sanction the president could put on Vladimir Putin is embargoed oil from Russia,” said Marshall. “If the if the European Union and America get together and say, look, no more oil from Russia, that’s what’s going to financially break him and stop this war right now.”

Progressive Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) rolled out his own legislation on the topic. His ‘Severing Putin’s Immense Gains from Oil Transfers (SPIGOT) Act’ also aims to impose Russian oil sanctions. He claims there is a “global addiction to oil” and instead wants to see a commitment to clean energy alternatives.

According to American Petroleum Institute CEO Mike Sommers though, oil is a global commodity, and every barrel will find a home.

“That oil will probably find its way into Asian markets or elsewhere in the world,” said Sommers.

Sommers says American companies are already choosing not to import from Russia in opposition to the war.

“I think a lot of what the president may be talking about now is happening voluntarily,” he said.

President Biden has warned the global economic pressure on Russia could end up hurting American consumers, especially at the gas pump.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Lindsey Graham (WRDW)
Sen. Lindsey Graham calls for the Russian people to ‘take out’ Vladimir Putin
Jimmy Buffett
XPR Augusta suspends concert plans over stadium structural issue
Adam Harvey was last seen around 3 p.m. Sept. 11, according to deputies (Abbeville County...
Deputies locate remains of Adam Harvey in McCormick County
Richmond County school bus
Caught on camera: Bullying incident at Hephzibah Middle School
Augusta Fire Department
Firefighter accused of stealing copper at scene of blaze

Latest News

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks about a Senate resolution calling for accountability for...
White House disavows Sen. Graham’s call to ‘take out’ Putin
From left: David Perdue and Brian Kemp
Kemp says he’ll spend millions against Perdue in Ga. primary race
Georgia state Capitol
Ga. Capitol news: Bill would shield farmers from nuisance lawsuits
Catherine Smith McKnight
Recall motion denied against Augusta Commission member
Sen. Lindsey Graham (WRDW)
Sen. Lindsey Graham calls for the Russian people to ‘take out’ Vladimir Putin