GHSA quarterfinal results, Final Four schedule
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:49 PM EST
Boys
Warren County 61 Dublin 60
Westside 77 Early County 36
Butler 51 Washington County 41
Thomson 79 Johnson 66
Cross Creek 55 Groves 46
Girls
Laney 52 Northeast-Macon 85
Friday, 3/4
2pm: Josey girls vs. Elbert County at Georgia College
4pm: Westside boys vs. Northeast at Georgia College
8pm: Butler boys vs. Woodville-Tompkins at Georgia College
Saturday, 3/5
2pm: Hancock Central girls vs. Commerce at Valdosta State
4pm: Thomson boys vs. Windsor-Forest at Georgia College
4pm: Warren County boys vs. Manchester at Valdosta State
8pm: Cross Creek boys vs. Beach at Georgia College
8pm: Grovetown boys vs. Langston-Hughes at University of West Georgia
Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.