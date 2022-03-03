GHSA quarterfinal results, Final Four schedule

Boys

Warren County 61 Dublin 60

Westside 77 Early County 36

Butler 51 Washington County 41

Thomson 79 Johnson 66

Cross Creek 55 Groves 46

Girls

Laney 52 Northeast-Macon 85

Friday, 3/4

2pm: Josey girls vs. Elbert County at Georgia College

4pm: Westside boys vs. Northeast at Georgia College

8pm: Butler boys vs. Woodville-Tompkins at Georgia College

Saturday, 3/5

2pm: Hancock Central girls vs. Commerce at Valdosta State

4pm: Thomson boys vs. Windsor-Forest at Georgia College

4pm: Warren County boys vs. Manchester at Valdosta State

8pm: Cross Creek boys vs. Beach at Georgia College

8pm: Grovetown boys vs. Langston-Hughes at University of West Georgia

