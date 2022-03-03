Advertisement

GHSA quarterfinal results, Final Four schedule

By Nick Proto
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:49 PM EST
Boys

Warren County 61 Dublin 60

Westside 77 Early County 36

Butler 51 Washington County 41

Thomson 79 Johnson 66

Cross Creek 55 Groves 46

Girls

Laney 52 Northeast-Macon 85

Friday, 3/4

2pm: Josey girls vs. Elbert County at Georgia College

4pm: Westside boys vs. Northeast at Georgia College

8pm: Butler boys vs. Woodville-Tompkins at Georgia College

Saturday, 3/5

2pm: Hancock Central girls vs. Commerce at Valdosta State

4pm: Thomson boys vs. Windsor-Forest at Georgia College

4pm: Warren County boys vs. Manchester at Valdosta State

8pm: Cross Creek boys vs. Beach at Georgia College

8pm: Grovetown boys vs. Langston-Hughes at University of West Georgia

