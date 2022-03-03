Ga. Capitol news: Budget nears passage with pay hikes, tax refunds

ATLANTA - An amended Georgia budget that includes pay boosts for employees, more money for education and an earmark for tax refunds is nearing passage.

The spending plan passed the state Senate on Thursday by a 52-0 vote.

The House must agree to the Senate changes in House Bill 910, covering the budget year ending in June, before the measure goes to Gov. Brian Kemp.

The bill includes $5,000 pay boosts for university and state agency employees, $2,000 bonuses to teachers and $1,000 bonuses to other K-12 workers.

It also earmarks $1.6 billion for state income tax refunds.

A separate bill to actually pay those rebates is progressing in the House.

Senate committee passes legislation to address food insecurity

ATLANTA - On Thursday, a bill sponsored by Sen. Harold Jones II, passed the state Senate Committee on Agriculture and Consumer Affairs.

“This is a great first step which will help all Georgians living in all parts of the state become more food secure,” Jones said. “This legislation has been in the works for some time and would not have been possible without the input we gathered over the summer through our bipartisan Senate Study Committee on Food Deserts.”

Senate Bill 537, known as the Georgia Food Insecurity Eradication Act, would establish the Georgia Food Security Advisory Council within the Department of Agriculture. It would be tasked with a number of duties including:

Recommending regulatory solutions to the WIC Program.

Recommending ways the state can use tax credits as an economic incentive to create and maintain grocery stores in food-insecure areas.

Recommending ways to maximize programs that educate the public on purchasing and consuming healthy foods.

Bill would streamline pay for wrongful convictions

ATLANTA - An effort is underway in the Georgia General Assembly to streamline and improve the process for people who’ve been wrongly convicted to claim compensation from the state.

Critics say the current process is tough to navigate, is overly subjective and lacks consistency.

A bipartisan bill currently pending in the state House would create a specialized review panel for such claims and provide precise criteria for the consideration and awarding of compensation.

Mental health workers would aid some police calls under bill

ATLANTA - Georgia mental health agencies would provide workers to help respond to police calls about people with mental health crises under a bill advancing in the Senate.

The Senate voted 53-0 for Senate Bill 403 on Thursday, sending it to the House for more debate.

The measure would require the state’s 23 community service boards to provide co-responders to any local law enforcement agency that wants them.

Police departments and sheriffs would not be required to use the service.

Republican Sen. Ben Watson of Savannah says police arrest many fewer mentally ill people when mental health workers come to the scene. Lawmakers would have to provide funding for the program separately.

Gun advocates hold Second Amendment rally behind state Capitol

ATLANTA - A small group of gun advocates, some openly carrying firearms, rallied at Liberty Plaza behind the Capitol on Wednesday to express support for the Second Amendment.

The rally sponsored by “GA 2A” formerly known as “Georgia Carry” hosted several lawmakers who’ve vowed to pass legislation increasing second amendment rights and removing barriers.

“Allowing everybody to have a firearm, it now puts the criminals at unrest because now they don’t know who has a firearm and who does not,” said Patrick Collins, a firearm instructor.

Gov. Brian Kemp joined the group, vowing again to fulfill his campaign promise to sign a permitless carry bill into law.

“It is my promise from the campaign trail in 2018 to see that legislation is over the finish line when it gets to my desk, so send it my way,” Kemp said.

The measure passed the state Senate this week and is expected to pass the Republican-led House of Representatives if it makes it to a floor vote. A House committee passed their version of constitutional carry Wednesday afternoon. Several lawmakers showed up to the rally.

“I appreciate the members coming out today to give their time and their views, and we look forward to a long-lasting second amendment,” said gun advocate Welton Pruitt.

Democrats have fought against the effort in the Senate this week saying the measure will allow guns to be more accessible to criminals and possibly the mentally ill. The advocates at the rally disagree.

“People who are not law-abiding citizens, they’re not going to buy a legal gun,” said Betsy Kramer. “They’re going to go out on the streets and buy it.”

The House public safety committee passed its own version of a constitutional carry.

Voters could decide on legalizing horse race betting

ATLANTA - Georgia voters could get a chance to legalize gambling on horse racing after a Senate committee on Wednesday passed a constitutional amendment.

But the fate of the legislation remains uncertain.

The Senate Regulated Industries Committee did not act on an accompanying bill that would allow up to five horse racing tracks with gambling anywhere in the state.

Republican Committee Chairman Bill Cowsert of Athens pledges a vote on the accompanying bill in coming days.

Some Georgia lawmakers typically attempt to expand gambling every year in the General Assembly. But none have been successful since voters approved a state lottery in 1992.

From reports by CBS46 and The Associated Press

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.