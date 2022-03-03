Advertisement

Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Warm afternoons rest of the week. Staying mostly dry.
By Tim Strong
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 6:03 AM EST
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sunny skies will warm us up to the low and mid 80s this afternoon. Winds will be out of the west between 6-12 mph.

A backdoor cold front arrives Friday, which will likely create a decent temperature divide across the CSRA. No rain is expected with the front Friday, but highs will be in the upper 60s north of I-20, while areas south of I-20 could hit the low to mid 70s. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-12 mph.

The weekend looks dry and warm! Highs Saturday are expected to reach the low 80s and Sunday will be above average in the mid-80s! Our next chance of rain and maybe a rumble of thunder will be coming Monday night into Tuesday morning as another cold front moves through the CSRA.

