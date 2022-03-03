Crews battle range of fires in Aiken, Richmond counties

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews responded to a quickly moving brush fire Thursday afternoon just outside the North Augusta city limits, one of several that broke out in the afternoon.

Crews managed to save homes from the fire after residents reported the flames were moving quickly toward the structures on Richland Road off Old Sudlow Lake Road.

Multiple agencies, including North Augusta, responded to the fire that was reported a few minutes before 3 p.m., and it didn’t take them long to bring it under control.

However, it was just one of several fires that were troubling crews across the region on Thursday afternoon.

Among the major ones:

Crews were battling a fire around 4:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Four Notch Road in Aiken County. That fire was burning brush and other materials, taking the efforts of multiple agencies.

A brush fire was reported just before 4:45 p.m. in the 200 block of Sudlow Lane in Graniteville. Structures were possible threatened, including a shed, according to dispatchers.

Crews battled flames in the 3400 block of Thames Place in Augusta. Dispatch records showed the fire was reported just before 3 p.m. as an outdoor fire, but had been classified as a structure fire a few minutes later.

The fires happened a day after North Augusta crews battled flames at a home on Gustav Court. A back porch fire was reported around 2:30 p.m., but crews on the scene found heavy flames coming from the roof and eaves. A large portion of the roof was burned away by the flames that sent dark smoke over North Augusta.

