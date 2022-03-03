Advertisement

Bridgestone closer to getting its tire plants back on track

By Sloane O'Cone
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:12 PM EST
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bridgestone is closer to getting its tire plants back online after an information security incident caused computer problems that forced a shutdown.

The company, which has two facilities in Aiken County, shut down plants across two continents starting around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

The company said Thursday it’s in the process of getting its systems back online in a safe and secure manner while continuing to investigate the problem.

“Since learning of the incident in the early morning hours of February 27, Bridgestone launched a comprehensive investigation to quickly gather facts while working to ensure the security of our IT systems,” the company said in a statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, we disconnected many of our manufacturing and retreading facilities in Latin America and North America from our network to contain and prevent any impact.”

The company hasn’t characterized the nature of the security issue, so we don’t know whether it’s a ransomware attack or some other type of breach.

The company said Thursday afternoon that in the past 24 hours, it had restored key internal systems at all manufacturing plants so production can resume, but it will take some additional partial production days to securely ramp up to full production.

“In addition, our team is also prioritizing getting our ordering, shipping and invoicing systems safely back online,” the company said, adding that it was resuming direct shipments to customers from distribution centers and warehouses.

“We are continuing to execute our robust business continuity plans and established governance process to do everything we can to minimize impact to our customers and teammates,” the company said. “We will continue to work diligently to restart all operations efficiently and safely and to address any issues that may affect our operations, our data, our teammates, and our customers.”

