S.C. Sen. Graham files war crimes resolution against Russian ruler

WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham on Wednesday introduced a Senate resolution calling for Russian ruler Vladimir Putin to be held accountable for war crimes and human rights abuses.

Graham announced the resolution in a news conference with Ukrainian-born Rep. Victoria Spartz in a bid to ratchet up the pressure against Putin as Russia’s military continues to invade its neighbor Ukraine.

Graham, R-S.C., says he wants to hold Putin accountable for the numerous acts of war, aggression and human rights abuses that have been conducted under his watch.

For a week, Russian troops have invaded Ukraine and attacked crowded cities, causing hundreds of thousands of people in Ukraine to flee the country. It’s estimated that nearly 875,000 people have fled Ukraine and the U.N. refugee agency warned that number could reach 1 million soon.

It’s not clear how many people have died in the attacks, but Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said more than 2,000 civilians have died, but it has been impossible to verify that claim.

“The world has let him get away from too much for too long. He has stolen the Russian people blind,” Graham said. “To the Russian people, our fight is not with you. You’re a victim of Putin... in bringing justice to the table, the Russian people have to suffer.”

The Graham resolution:

Strongly condemns what he sees as ongoing violence, war crimes, crimes against humanity and systematic human rights abuses carried out by the Russian armed forces and their proxies and Putin’s military commanders.

Encourages nations to take any and all action to investigate war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by Russia.

Supports any investigation into war crimes, crimes against humanity, and systematic human rights abuses.

Encourages the United States government and partner nations to use its voice, vote and influence in international institutions to hold Putin accountable.

“Dictators like Putin care only about themselves and their cronies,” said Graham.

“One reason history repeats itself is that we fail to learn from the mistakes of the past,” he said. “I can only imagine what would have changed if in the 1930s the world had spoken forcefully to condemn Hitler for his atrocities within Germany and surrounding areas. We have a chance to chart a new path with this resolution.”

Graham explained that the resolution supports the complaint filed by the Ukrainian government against Putin in the International Criminal Court alleging war crimes on his behalf.

The International Criminal Court was set up during the Balkans War, and 161 individuals have been indicted and convicted, ranging from soldiers to prime ministers and generals, according to Graham. The U.S. is not a member of the International Criminal Court.

The South Carolina senator said the court is designed to bring justice to those where there is no rule of law to bring justice to them.

“The first thing you have to understand or make a decision -- is there a rule of law in Russia viable enough to hold Putin accountable and the answer is, ‘No,’” Graham said.

READ THE RESOLUTION:

From reports by WRDW/WAGT, WMBF and The Associated Press

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.