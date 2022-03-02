Advertisement

Tatum scores 33 to help Celtics push past Hawks 107-98

Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum dunks the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first half...
Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum dunks the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)(Tony Dejak | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:18 PM EST
BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 33 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to help the Boston Celtics rally in the second half and beat the Atlanta Hawks 107-98.

Derrick White and Grant Williams each added 18 points off the bench. Marcus Smart finished with 16 points and four assists. Boston has won 10 of its last 12 and three of four since the All-Star break. Trae Young had 31 points and Bogdan Bogdanovic added 25 for the Hawks. Atlanta led by as many as 17 points in the first half before that cushion evaporated in a 14-0 run by Boston to open the third quarter.

