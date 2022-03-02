South Carolina earthquake free for one month, officials say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina has officially gone an entire month without an earthquake, according to a Facebook post from the state’s Emergency Management Division.

The last earthquake in South Carolina was reported on February 2. According to data from the U.S. Geological Survey, the 1.5 magnitutde quake was felt nearest to the town of Elgin.

The state had seen a total of 19 earthquakes between December 27 and February 2, according to the USGS.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.