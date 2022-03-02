Advertisement

Regents affirm Sonny Perdue to lead Georgia universities

Sonny Perdue
Sonny Perdue(Gray)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:40 AM EST
ATLANTA (AP) - Former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue will take the reins of Georgia’s university system on April 1.

The system’s board of regents affirmed his appointment unanimously on Tuesday after multiple regents sang his praises.

MORE | Ga. Senate seeks to let parents nix masks through 2027

The 19-member board nominated Perdue as their sole public finalist two weeks ago, but had to wait two weeks under state law before finalizing his selection.

The meeting saw multiple regents, several with long connections to Perdue, express their gratitude to Perdue for accepting the highly-paid chancellor’s post.

University system spokesperson Lance Wallace could not immediately say how much Perdue will be paid.

In the CSRA, the university system includes Augusta University and East Georgia State College.

