Fire heavily damages roof of home in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta crews battled flames Wednesday afternoon at a home on Gustav Court.

A back porch fire was reported around 2:30 p.m., but crews on the scene found heavy flames coming from the roof and eaves.

By 4:30, a large portion of that roof had been burned away by the flames that sent dark smoke over North Augusta.

No one was hurt in the fire. People were people living in the home, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The neighborhood is on the north side of Interstate 20 just east of Martintown Road.

