Advertisement

Fire heavily damages roof of home in North Augusta

House fire in the 100 block of Gustav Court in North Augusta.
House fire in the 100 block of Gustav Court in North Augusta.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:22 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta crews battled flames Wednesday afternoon at a home on Gustav Court.

A back porch fire was reported around 2:30 p.m., but crews on the scene found heavy flames coming from the roof and eaves.

By 4:30, a large portion of that roof had been burned away by the flames that sent dark smoke over North Augusta.

No one was hurt in the fire. People were people living in the home, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The neighborhood is on the north side of Interstate 20 just east of Martintown Road.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Lindsey Graham calls for the assassination of Vladimir Putin.
Sen. Lindsey Graham calls for the Russian people to ‘take out’ Vladimir Putin
Adam Harvey was last seen around 3 p.m. Sept. 11, according to deputies (Abbeville County...
Deputies locate remains of Adam Harvey in McCormick County
Jimmy Buffett
XPR Augusta plans suspended over structural issue at stadium
Richmond County school bus
Caught on camera: Bullying incident at Hephzibah Middle School
Smoke can be seen in the background from a vegetation fire that threatened home on Richland and...
Crews battle range of fires in Aiken, Richmond counties

Latest News

News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for March 3
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances
The South Carolina State House in Columbia.
S.C. Senate approves workers Juneteenth, Confederate Memorial Day choice
Floating holiday controversy
Floating holiday controversy
Sen. Lindsey Graham calls for the assassination of Vladimir Putin.
Sen. Lindsey Graham calls for the Russian people to ‘take out’ Vladimir Putin