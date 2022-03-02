Advertisement

NFL’s competition committee considers changing OT rules

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, right, greets Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott...
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, right, greets Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott after an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Chiefs defeated the Bills 26-17. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)(Adrian Kraus | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:16 PM EST
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Buffalo Bills are lobbying the NFL’s competition committee to change the overtime rules for playoff games.

And one of their former players is willing to help. Bills general manager Brandon Beane says there are multiple proposals being discussed at this week’s meetings and believes some changes could be coming though he declined to offer specifics. Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich, the former Bills quarterback, also believes it’s time for a change.

But no decision is expected to be made at this week’s annual scouting combine in Indianapolis.

