New app aims to make Georgia rivers more safe and enjoyable

ALBANY (WALB) - There’s a new mobile app that could help people stay safe and enjoy themselves more on Georgia rivers.

Staff with the Georgia River Network said that more and more people are heading to rivers for fun, but they said with that comes more boating accidents and deaths.

But The network’s free app, which will promote safety, is called “Georgia River Guide.” It launched on Tuesday.

Staff said the goal is to help people plan their trips on the state’s more than 30 water trails, including the Flint River.

The Flint River runs through Albany, Georgia. (WALB)

The app can help paddlers, boaters, anglers and others find water trails nearby, find safe public access points and see river mileage to help track their trips.

The free app is called "Georgia River Guide." (Georgia River Guide App)

Andrea White is the network’s community programs coordinator.

“Georgia’s got such amazing waterways, and we’ve got such a range of waterways,” White said.

She said the app has safety guides including where to watch for potential hazards and rapids, in hopes of lowering boat accident and death numbers.

“Being able to have an information resource like this to get you started and connect you to the resources and the information you need to do that safely and to have a great day and to come back and do that again, that’s inherently valuable,” White added.

With cell service, users can use the app to track their location in relation to river features and access points.

Without cell service, users can still access maps and info pages on the app.

The app also shows points of interest on the waterways, including spots like Radium Springs.

For more information on the Georgia River Guide app, click here.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.