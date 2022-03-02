Advertisement

Demolition looms for Hotel Aiken so revitalization can begin

By Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:49 PM EST
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Demolition is a step closer for the decaying Hotel Aiken, which will be replaced by a hotel, conference center and other facilities that are the centerpiece of a downtown revitalization plan.

Aiken’s Design Review Board voted to approve the demolition at 235 Richland Ave. West, as well as the area of 106 Laurens St. West.

Conditions include that no demolition can take place without fully approved plans that are reviewed with adequate public input. If approved plans fail to materialize, then the demolition approval process must begin all over again.

City officials say demolition wouldn’t happen for 90 to 120 days.

Hotel and conference center plans for downtown Aiken.
Hotel and conference center plans for downtown Aiken.(WRDW)

The matter was a hot topic, with lots of people for and against it.

The plan is to build a new five-story hotel with 100 rooms, a lobby bar, a rooftop lounge and a speakeasy. Also planned are retail space, a conference center, a five-story apartment building with about 100 units and a parking deck with about 400 spaces.

Developers will meet with city leaders March 17 in a work session to continue talking about the plan. They’d also tentatively hold a public meeting March 28.

The developers, Raines Co., also were responsible for the Hyatt Hotel in downtown Augusta.

Officials estimate the $80 million investment for the city will generate $200,000 a year in just property taxes. Hospitality, accommodation and sales taxes also would provide revenue.

