MLB cancels opening day after sides fail to end lockout

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred outside Roger Dean Stadium on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in...
Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred outside Roger Dean Stadium on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Jupiter, Fla., after a labor negotiating session with baseball players. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:18 PM EST
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Major League Baseball’s financial fight cost regular-season games for the first time in 27 years when often acrimonious talks to end a management lockout collapsed and Commissioner Rob Manfred scrapped March 31 openers.

With owners and players unable to agree on a contract to replace the collective bargaining agreement that expired Dec. 1, Manfred canceled the first two series for each of the 30 teams, cutting each club’s schedule from 162 games to likely 156 at most.

Manfred vowed players will not receive salary or major league service for games missed.

