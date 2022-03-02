Advertisement

Local business owners prepare for Masters patrons

By Clare Allen
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 9:25 PM EST
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a Masters with no patrons, then limited patrons, we expect the 2022 tournament to be in full swing.

In a little more than a month, people from all over the world will be back in here giving our local businesses the boost they need.

We talked to two business owners who are ready for the traffic boost.

“We saw a pretty good rush of home rentals since the first week in January,” said Glen Bynum, owner of Champion Home Rentals.

Bynum says rentals have been higher, with 72 rentals already in place.

“I think this year is unlike any other because so many people want to get back out,” he said.

Local restaurant owner Dominik Simonz not only rents his home but also caters to private events. The last two years were drastically different from the past.

“Went from anywhere from 50 to 2. Drastic cut, absolutely,” he said.

Simonz says, over the last two years, he lost roughly $150,000 to $200,000 from catering losses alone.

“We really had issues getting food, certain items, supplies, and getting people to come to work,” said Simonz.

He adds bookings are picking up slowly but anticipates a good influx of business.

“It was a blessing to come back from a pandemic. I wouldn’t take it for granted. I mean, we did lose a lot of people, but at the same time they will be back,” said Simonz.

