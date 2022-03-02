Advertisement

Kemp, Perdue spar over $5B Georgia electric car plant planned in Georgia

From left: David Perdue and Brian Kemp
From left: David Perdue and Brian Kemp(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:32 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) - A planned $5 billion electric vehicle plant that has been billed as the largest economic development project in Georgia’s history is drawing opposition from an unusual source: former Republican U.S. Sen. David Perdue.

A former corporate executive, Perdue is looking to unseat Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp — a fellow Republican — in this year’s gubernatorial race.

MORE | Community leaders speak out against redistricting maps

On Monday, Perdue ripped into Rivian Automotive’s planned battery and assembly plant east of Atlanta, which Kemp was expected to tout as a major achievement.

Kemp campaign spokesman Cody Hall said it was unfortunate Perdue was choosing to play politics with thousands of jobs and billions in investment.

“This bad deal is nothing more than a scheme by Kemp to promote himself in an election year at Georgians’ expense,” Perdue said in a statement. “Kemp thought he could get away with this under the guise of ‘economic development,’ but all he is doing here is selling us out and lining George Soros’s pockets.”

Soros holds a large stake in Rivian.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zaylan Paige
Full details on standoff, lockdowns and dispute that led to it all
Richmond County school bus
Caught on camera: Bullying incident at Hephzibah Middle School
Adam Harvey was last seen around 3 p.m. Sept. 11, according to deputies (Abbeville County...
Deputies locate remains of Adam Harvey in McCormick County
House fire in the 100 block of Gustav Court in North Augusta.
Fire heavily damages roof of home in North Augusta
Zaylan Paige
Standoff suspect tied to toddler’s fatal shooting case

Latest News

South Carolina State House
S.C. State House news: Bill calls for cuts in income tax rate, refunds
Police badge
S.C. governor calls for pay raises for law enforcement officers
Georgia state Capitol
Ga. Capitol news: Budget nears passage with pay hikes, tax refunds
South Carolina State House
S.C. State House news: Early voting, other changes unite both sides
Sen. Lindsey Graham
S.C. Sen. Graham files war crimes resolution against Russian ruler