James has career-high 23 points, No. 13 Vols beat Georgia

Scores 23 points vs. Georgia in Athens
Scores 23 points vs. Georgia in Athens(Jim Boofer)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:17 PM EST
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Josiah-Jordan James scored a career-high 23 points and No. 13 Tennessee overcame a slow start to beat struggling Georgia 75-68.

James hit back-to-back 3-pointers that gave the Vols the lead early in the second half. Yet another 3 from James capped Tennessee’s 11-0 run for a 54-44 lead. Tennessee began the day tied with No. 14 Arkansas and No. 7 Kentucky for second place in the Southeastern Conference, one game behind No. 5 Auburn. Georgia suffered its 10th consecutive loss.

Aaron Cook led Georgia with 17 points and Kario Oquendo had 16.

