Gamecocks’ Boston named SEC player of the year, top defender

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) tries to get past Arkansas guard Sasha Goforth, left,...
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) tries to get past Arkansas guard Sasha Goforth, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark.(AP Photo/Michael Woods)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston is the Southeastern Conference women’s basketball player of the year.

She has also been named the league’s defensive player of the year for the third straight season. The top-ranked Gamecocks’ star headlined the honors that were released Tuesday and voted on by the league’s coaches. Her coach, Dawn Staley, won her fifth SEC coach of the year honor. Arkansas’s Samara Spencer was named freshman of the year and Mississippi’s Angel Baker was picked as sixth woman of the year. Georgia’s Mikayla Coombs was named the top scholar-athlete.

The first-team All-SEC list included Boston and South Carolina teammate Destanni Henderson.

