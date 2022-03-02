Advertisement

Ga. congresswoman draws fire for talk at white nationalist's event

Marjorie Taylor Greene
Marjorie Taylor Greene(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:51 AM EST
WASHINGTON - Republican leaders in Congress are grappling with what to do with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The congresswoman from Georgia spoke at a weekend event organized by a white nationalist who marveled over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as the crowd erupted in chants of “Putin!”

House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy said Greene’s appearance was “unacceptable.”

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said “there’s no place in the Republican Party for white supremacists.”

And after the news broke, Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker pulled out of an event organized by Greene. The Second Amendment and Freedom Rally” is planned for Saturday in Rome.

But it’s unclear whether Greene will face further reprimand.

