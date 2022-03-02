Ga. congresswoman draws fire for talk at white nationalist’s event

WASHINGTON - Republican leaders in Congress are grappling with what to do with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The congresswoman from Georgia spoke at a weekend event organized by a white nationalist who marveled over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as the crowd erupted in chants of “Putin!”

House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy said Greene’s appearance was “unacceptable.”

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said “there’s no place in the Republican Party for white supremacists.”

And after the news broke, Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker pulled out of an event organized by Greene. The Second Amendment and Freedom Rally” is planned for Saturday in Rome.

But it’s unclear whether Greene will face further reprimand.

