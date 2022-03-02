Driver dies after single-vehicle crash in Barnwell County

BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A person has died after a single-vehicle crash in Barnwell County, the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported Wednesday.

The crash occurred around 8:05 p.m. Thursday.

A 2008 GMC vehicle was traveling north on Osborn Road, crossed the center line, went off the roadway to the left, struck a fence and overturned.

The sole occupant was transported to a hospital where they later succumbed to their injuries, according to the patrol.

