Advertisement

Dominion Energy program helps Saluda customers save energy, money

Dominion Energy
Dominion Energy((Tim Dubravetz/WOIO))
By Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:14 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dominion Energy’s Neighborhood Energy Efficiency Program will offer about 2,000 eligible Saluda customers free energy-efficiency assessments and improvements, as well as other energy-saving products and services.

Residents began receiving information on how to participate in January, and installations began in homes in early February. 

MORE | S.C. has more teacher vacancies now than at start of this school year

NEEP provides income-qualified customers with these services in communities throughout the company’s service territory.

Administered by Honeywell International, all authorized contractors can be identified by their Dominion Energy badges.

The program is scheduled to be in Saluda through April.

Energy-saving products available to eligible residential electric customers through the program include LED light bulbs, faucet aerators, low-flow shower heads, electric water heater wraps and insulation for water pipes, weatherstripping for doors and windows, advanced power strips, adjustment of electric water heater temperature, and heating, ventilation and air conditioning filter replacement.

Dominion Energy started NEEP in 2013 to provide eligible residential electric customers with energy education and the direct installation of energy-saving improvements at no cost.

“Actively working with our customers in their communities and providing education empowers them to make informed decisions about how they use energy,” said Gerald Freeman, program manager of Dominion Energy South Carolina’s Neighborhood Energy Efficiency Program. “We’re excited to work with our Saluda area customers to help them save money and create a more energy-efficient community.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Lindsey Graham calls for the assassination of Vladimir Putin.
Sen. Lindsey Graham calls for the Russian people to ‘take out’ Vladimir Putin
Adam Harvey was last seen around 3 p.m. Sept. 11, according to deputies (Abbeville County...
Deputies locate remains of Adam Harvey in McCormick County
Jimmy Buffett
XPR Augusta plans suspended over structural issue at stadium
Richmond County school bus
Caught on camera: Bullying incident at Hephzibah Middle School
Smoke can be seen in the background from a vegetation fire that threatened home on Richland and...
Crews battle range of fires in Aiken, Richmond counties

Latest News

Bridgestone's Aiken County passenger/light truck tire plant in Graniteville
Bridgestone closer to getting its tire plants back on track
The decaying Hotel Aiken.
Demolition looms for Hotel Aiken so revitalization can begin
WALB
Georgia Secretary of State Responds To His Call For A Boycott On Russian
File photo
As Augusta gas prices soar, it’s ‘a perfect storm for motorists’