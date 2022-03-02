Dominion Energy program helps Saluda customers save energy, money

SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dominion Energy’s Neighborhood Energy Efficiency Program will offer about 2,000 eligible Saluda customers free energy-efficiency assessments and improvements, as well as other energy-saving products and services.

Residents began receiving information on how to participate in January, and installations began in homes in early February.

NEEP provides income-qualified customers with these services in communities throughout the company’s service territory.

Administered by Honeywell International, all authorized contractors can be identified by their Dominion Energy badges.

The program is scheduled to be in Saluda through April.

Energy-saving products available to eligible residential electric customers through the program include LED light bulbs, faucet aerators, low-flow shower heads, electric water heater wraps and insulation for water pipes, weatherstripping for doors and windows, advanced power strips, adjustment of electric water heater temperature, and heating, ventilation and air conditioning filter replacement.

Dominion Energy started NEEP in 2013 to provide eligible residential electric customers with energy education and the direct installation of energy-saving improvements at no cost.

“Actively working with our customers in their communities and providing education empowers them to make informed decisions about how they use energy,” said Gerald Freeman, program manager of Dominion Energy South Carolina’s Neighborhood Energy Efficiency Program. “We’re excited to work with our Saluda area customers to help them save money and create a more energy-efficient community.”

