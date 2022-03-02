Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tonight we’re expecting mostly clear skies with lows cooling to the mid-40s early tomorrow morning. Sunny skies will warm us up to the low and mid 80s by the afternoon. Winds will be out of the west between 5-12 mph.

A backdoor cold front arrives Friday, which will likely create a decent temperature divide across the CSRA. No rain is expected with the front Friday, but highs will be in the upper 60s north of I-20, while areas south of I-20 could hit the low 80s. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-12 mph.

The weekend looks dry and warm! Highs Saturday are expected to reach the low 80s and Sunday will be above average in the mid-80s! Our next chance of rain and maybe a rumble of thunder will be coming Monday night into Tuesday morning as another cold front moves through the CSRA. Keep it here for updates.

