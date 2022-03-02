Advertisement

Carter, Couisnard each score 17, South Carolina beats Tigers

James Reese V hit a half-court shot at the buzzer in overtime to lift South Carolina over Ole...
James Reese V hit a half-court shot at the buzzer in overtime to lift South Carolina over Ole Miss(South Carolina Athletics)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:16 PM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Freshman Devin Carter had 17 points and eight rebounds, Jermaine Couisnard also scored 17 points with seven assists and South Carolina beat Missouri 73-69.

South Carolina was ahead 51-40 with 9:56 left but only made two of its next 10 shots as Missouri got within 58-55 at 2:22. Carter ended South Carolina’s three minute field-goal drought with a three-point play with 1:20 left for a 63-59 lead. Missouri turned it over late in the shot clock on its next possession and Couisnard sank two free throws at 38.6 for a six-point lead.

Kobe Brown completed a three-point play with 16 seconds left to pull Missouri within 69-66, but Erik Stevenson sealed it with two free throws at the other end.

