Bassmaster Classic and Kayak Championship heads to Hartwell, Russell

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some of the biggest names in bass fishing will be on Lake Russell and Lake Hartwell this week fishing in the Bassmaster Classic and Bassmaster Kayak Series Championship. Anglers from around the world will be competing.

The fishing kicks off with the Bassmaster Kayak Series Championship March 2nd and 3rd on Lake Russell. Over 90 anglers have qualified to fish in the event. The winner will be named on March 4th at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina before the first round weigh-in of the Bassmaster Classic. The top angler will take home $20,000. You can follow the live leaderboard of the tournament here: Live Leaderboard

Local angler Joshua Diehl will be fishing in the Bassmaster Kayak Series Championship.

The Bassmaster Classic will be held on Lake Hartwell March 4th through 6th. 56 anglers will compete in this year’s Classic. The Bassmaster Classic Champion will win $300,000! Once fishing starts, you can watch live here: Watch Bassmaster Classic Live

One of the best parts about the Bassmaster Classic is the fishing expo that goes along with the event. More information on the 2022 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk Expo can be found here: Expo Information

There will be other events surrounding the tournaments in Greenville, SC. More information on events and performances can be found here: Attend Bassmaster Classic

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.