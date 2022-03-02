Advertisement

Bassmaster Classic and Kayak Championship heads to Hartwell, Russell

Bassmaster Kayak Championship on Lake Russell March 2-3, Bassmaster Classic on Lake Hartwell March 4-6.
Bassmaster Classic will be held on Lake Hartwell March 4-6 and Kayak Series Championship will...
Bassmaster Classic will be held on Lake Hartwell March 4-6 and Kayak Series Championship will be held on March 2-3 on Lake Russell.(WRDW)
By Riley Hale
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:39 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some of the biggest names in bass fishing will be on Lake Russell and Lake Hartwell this week fishing in the Bassmaster Classic and Bassmaster Kayak Series Championship. Anglers from around the world will be competing.

The fishing kicks off with the Bassmaster Kayak Series Championship March 2nd and 3rd on Lake Russell. Over 90 anglers have qualified to fish in the event. The winner will be named on March 4th at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina before the first round weigh-in of the Bassmaster Classic. The top angler will take home $20,000. You can follow the live leaderboard of the tournament here: Live Leaderboard

Local angler Joshua Diehl will be fishing in the Bassmaster Kayak Series Championship.

The Bassmaster Classic will be held on Lake Hartwell March 4th through 6th. 56 anglers will compete in this year’s Classic. The Bassmaster Classic Champion will win $300,000! Once fishing starts, you can watch live here: Watch Bassmaster Classic Live

One of the best parts about the Bassmaster Classic is the fishing expo that goes along with the event. More information on the 2022 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk Expo can be found here: Expo Information

There will be other events surrounding the tournaments in Greenville, SC. More information on events and performances can be found here: Attend Bassmaster Classic

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zaylan Paige
Full details on standoff, lockdowns and dispute that led to it all
Richmond County school bus
Caught on camera: Bullying incident at Hephzibah Middle School
Adam Harvey was last seen around 3 p.m. Sept. 11, according to deputies (Abbeville County...
Deputies locate remains of Adam Harvey in McCormick County
House fire in the 100 block of Gustav Court in North Augusta.
Fire heavily damages roof of home in North Augusta
Zaylan Paige
Standoff suspect tied to toddler’s fatal shooting case

Latest News

Bridgestone's Aiken County passenger/light truck tire plant in Graniteville
Bridgestone closer to getting its tire plants back on track
Smoke can be seen in the background from a vegetation fire that threatened home on Richland and...
Crews battle range of fires in Aiken, Richmond counties
South Carolina State House
S.C. State House news: Bill calls for cuts in income tax rate, refunds
Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman holds the trophy as he and his teammates arrive at...
More local stops announced for Braves’ World Series trophy tour
WRDW News at 4 p.m.
WRDW News at 4 p.m.