Love lock sculpture project moves forward with some uncertainty

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Savannah Rapids Park is one step closer to getting a new art project.

The Columbia County Commission approved a sculpture to be built near the headgates of the Augusta Canal.

We looked at the design and the reaction.

With a unanimous vote for Daniel Moore’s love lock design, the Columbia County Convention and Visitor Bureau chose it, but another finalist says the process was unclear.

“I never in my entire career had to find out through a random news story what the status of my proposal was without having been notified officially,” said Randy Walker, project finalist.

He says he didn’t know the project had to be approved by the Columbia County Commission, leading him to pull his own plan from the process.

Others don’t want to see the original locks go away.

Michael Johnson, a retired photographer said: “I think making a new area is great, but don’t dismantle the old area, to make a new area.”

Johnson says he was inspired by a love lock bridge in Ukraine and brought the idea to the Savannah Rapids Park. However, the canal authority is worried the locks might weigh down the railing.

“Don’t just go down there and take them off. That’d break too many people’s hearts,” said Johnson.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.